Northview Cruises to Victory in the Opening Round of the Jenni Marietta State Farm Holiday Classic

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely Thursday night with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of hours during the transition from rain to snow. Heaviest snow is expected shortly after frontal passage Thursday evening into Thursday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 &&