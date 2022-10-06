Northview beats West Vigo to win WIC Volleyball title Oct 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Knights win WIC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Northview volleyball team beat West Vigo 3-0 to win the WIC championship. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Indiana State Men's Basketball Roster is Almost Complete Apr 8, 2022 Sports Owen Valley Smokes Rival Edgewood Updated Sep 9, 2022 Sports North Daviess Punches Their Ticket to the Class 1A State Finals Mar 19, 2022 Sports North Knox Comes Up Short Updated Sep 2, 2022 Sports Sycamore men's basketball hit court for first official practice Sep 26, 2022 Sports Indiana American Legion Baseball Regional Tournament gets underway Updated Jul 15, 2022 Recommended for you