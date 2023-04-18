Northview baseball beats Owen Valley Apr 18, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Knights beat OV Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peyton Lear delivered a walk-off in Northview 4-3 win over Owen Valley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Casey-Westfield Comes Out on Top Against Their Rival Jan 14, 2023 Sports Lady Knights Open Their Holiday Classic with a Win Dec 22, 2021 Sports Sycamore baseball picked fourth in MVC preseason poll, two ISU players recognized Updated Feb 7, 2023 Sports Castle Uses a Big First Inning to Takedown Northview Updated Apr 10, 2022 Sports Soccer Sectionals Scoreboards Updated Oct 9, 2022 Sports TH South rallies to win first sectional game since 2018 Feb 28, 2023 Recommended for you