Northview Advances to the Consolation Championship Game at the Wabash Valley Classic

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
White River at Hazleton.
East Fork White River at Seymour.
White River at Edwardsport.
White River at Elliston.
White River at Newberry.
White River at Petersburg.
Wabash River at Clinton.
Wabash River at Riverton.
Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.
Wabash River at Terre Haute.
Wabash River at Montezuma.
Wabash River at Covington.
Wabash River at Lafayette.
.Widespread 1 to 3 inch rainfall totals since Christmas Eve will
continue to lead to rising river levels across much of the region
over the next 24-48 hrs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
The next statement should be issued Thursday morning by around 930
AM CST /1030 AM EST/.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY,
JANUARY 07...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until Friday, January 07.
* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Wednesday /9:30 PM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Wednesday /9:30 PM EST Wednesday/ was
17.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.7
feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday, January 06.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
