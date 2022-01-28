North Knox Marches to Victory Over Washington Catholic Jan 28, 2022 Jan 28, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Warriors win big Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save North Knox beats Washington Catholic 63-13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports Evansville Harrison Extends Vincennes Lincoln's Losing Streak Updated 3 hrs ago Sports DePauw Hands Rose Their First Loss of the Year Nov 28, 2021 Sports TH North girls end Northview's winning streak Dec 14, 2021 Sports North Daviess-Linton set for showdown Friday between two ranked teams Jan 18, 2022 Sports Terre Haute North Rolls Clay City Updated Jan 21, 2022 Sports Barr-Reeve tops Bloomington South in battle between ranked teams Dec 7, 2021 Recommended for you