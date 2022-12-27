North Daviess Wins the Bobcat of Daviess County Classic Dec 27, 2022 Dec 27, 2022 Updated 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cougars win in OT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save North Daviess beats Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 62-57. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Northview Claims the Consolation Championship at The Wabash Valley Classic Updated Dec 30, 2021 Sports Linton Handles Parke Heritage at the Gobbler Shootout Nov 27, 2021 Sports Northview Stays Perfect As They Roll West Vigo Updated Sep 9, 2022 Sports TH South football ready for sectionals Oct 25, 2022 Sports TH South picks up road win at Robinson Updated Dec 7, 2021 Sports Sullivan boys basketball ready to fill holes with talented younger players Nov 21, 2022 Recommended for you