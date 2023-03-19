North Daviess Season Ends at Semi-State Mar 19, 2023 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Cougars historic two year run comes to an end at the 3A Seymour Semi-State semifinals. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scottsburg beats North Daviess 47-45 at the 3A Seymour Semi-State semifinals. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Terre Haute North Advances to the Winners Bracket of the Wabash Valley Classic Updated Dec 26, 2022 Sports Several local swimmers advance on to State Feb 7, 2022 Sports Terre Haute South Lady Braves fall to Bloomington North Updated Jan 9, 2022 Sports Craig Porter Enters the Transfer Portal Apr 22, 2022 Sports Indiana State Football Snaps Their Losing Streak Updated Nov 12, 2022 Sports Two ISU Football Stars Ready for Bounce Back Seasons Apr 8, 2022 Recommended for you