North Daviess Punches Their Ticket to the Class 1A State Finals Mar 19, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Cougars are heading to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the Class 1A State Championship. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save North Daviess beats Jac-Cen-Del 60-47. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports Paris girls pound Robinson Jan 24, 2022 Sports TH South picks up road win at Robinson Updated Dec 7, 2021 Sports West Vigo Gets Back on Track at South Putnam Updated Dec 17, 2021 Sports North Central Claims Program's Second Sectional Title Nov 8, 2021 Sports TH South wins record sixth straight Hammer Trophy Jan 19, 2022 Sports Randy Kelley Named an IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of the Week Mar 15, 2022 Recommended for you