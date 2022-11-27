North Daviess Goes Home with a Victory at the Gobbler Games Nov 27, 2022 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Cougars outlast the Patriots. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save North Daviess beats Terre Haute North 57-46. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Blaine Powell named Sprint Football coach at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Apr 14, 2022 Sports South Vermillion's Softball Season Comes to an End at Semi-State Jun 4, 2022 Archive North Knox and Vincennes Lincoln Square Off in a Exhibition Contest Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Vincennes Lincoln Baseball's Season Ends at Regionals Jun 4, 2022 Sports Eastern Greene boys knock off North Central Updated Nov 22, 2022 Sports Vincennes Lincoln beats TH South to pick up their first win of the season Feb 22, 2022 Recommended for you