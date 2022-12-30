North Daviess comes up short in Hall of Fame experience

The North Daviess boys basketball team had an once in a lifetime experience Friday. They played in one of the most prestigious events in the state, the Hall of Fame Classic in New Castle. The 3A, second ranked Cougars fell to 3A, number three NorthWood in their opener 58-53. North Daviess dropped their nightcap to 4A, number two Penn 61-45. Those two losses are the Cougars first on the season.
- Winter Weather
- Resources
- Our apps
- Kevin's Winter Weather Forecast
- Holiday Light Displays
- Submit or find lights here