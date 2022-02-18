North Daviess clinches share of the SWIAC Title

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...
Driftwood River near Edinburgh.
Big Blue River at Shelbyville.
East Fork White River at Seymour.
White River at Spencer, Edwardsport, Petersburg, Newberry,
Centerton, Eagle Valley Power Plant, Elliston, Nora, Ravenswood,
Noblesville.
Wabash River at Clinton, Covington, Montezuma
Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.
Eel River at Bowling Green.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
East Fork White River at Columbus.
Sugar Creek near Edinburgh.
Youngs Creek at Amity.
White River at Hazleton, Anderson.
Wildcat Creek near Jerome.
Wabash River at Vincennes, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Terre Haute, Lafayette.
.A combination of snow melt and rainfall from Wednesday night
through Thursday with 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain falling on saturated
ground. This has lead to widespread flooding across central Indiana
with many smaller streams and rivers either in flood or nearing
flood stage. The flooding along small creeks has generally ended
with smaller streams and rivers either crested or nearly crested.
Flooding along the main stem rivers will continue to worsen through
the weekend with moderate flooding expected along portions of the
Upper Wabash River. Further downstream, flooding will continue
through at least next week. Another series of rain events are
possible next week which would prolong and potentially exacerbate
ongoing flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
The next statement should be issued Saturday morning by around 730
AM EST /630 AM CST/.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.
* WHEN...Until Sunday, February 27.
* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton. Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday, February 26 and continue falling to 16.1 feet
Sunday, February 27.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
