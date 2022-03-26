North Daviess Captures Their Program and School's First State Championship

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Lafayette, Terre
Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and
Montezuma.
.Multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks have caused lowland
flooding along the Wabash River and the lower White River. Flooding
on the Wabash River is expected to last into next weekend in some
locations along the southern reaches of the river, while flooding on
the White River will likely come to an end by April 1st. The crest
on the Wabash is near Covington, while the crest on the White is
near Newberry.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Saturday was 18.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.
* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Saturday /10:30 AM EDT Saturday/ the stage was
18.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Saturday /10:30 AM EDT Saturday/ was
18.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4
feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage late Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
