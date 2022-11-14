North Daviess boys basketball ready for another big season

No high school boys basketball team in the Wabash Valley had a better season last year than North Daviess. The Cougars won the 1A state championship, it was their first in program history.
This years Cougars are loaded once again with four of their top six players back from last year. That includes Indiana Junior All-Star Jaylen Mullen, who has one year left. Along with the Wilson twins Logan and Lance and big man Brendan Stickles.
One big adjustment this year for North Daviess. They have moved up from 1A to 3A.