North Central takes third in Greene County Invitational By: Blake Dollier Blake Dollier Multimedia Journalist Author twitter Author email Jan 10, 2022 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save North Central takes third in Greene County Invitational North Central takes third in Greene County Invitational, winning over Pike Central 65-55. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Blake Dollier Multimedia Journalist Author twitter Author email Follow Blake Dollier Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From WTHI Sports Edgewood Advances to the Wabash Valley Classic Quarterfinals Updated Dec 27, 2021 Archive Dugger Union drops football opener Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Sullivan Takes Down Northview in Overtime Dec 3, 2021 Sports THN bowlers Torpy and Dwyer make history Dec 13, 2021 Sports Evansville Memorial Hands Terre Haute South Their First Loss Dec 4, 2021 Sports Linton wins 2022 Greene County Invitational Updated 22 hrs ago Recommended for you