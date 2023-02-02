North Central picks up road win at Washington Catholic

...Wind chills as low as 0 to -10 degrees tonight into early
Friday...
Low temperatures tonight in the mid single digits to mid teens
combined with northwesterly winds gusting as high as 25 MPH at
times will produce minimum wind chill values ranging from 0 to -10
degrees late tonight into Friday morning. Wind chill values will
struggle to rise out of the single digits across much of the area
on Friday.
Dress in layers to preserve heat and keep warm tonight into
Friday.
