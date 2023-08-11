North Central-Cascade football Jamboree Aug 11, 2023 Aug 11, 2023 Updated 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email T-Birds scrimmage vs. Cascade Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Barr-Reeve boys basketball beat North Knox Dec 13, 2022 Sports Saint Mary-of-the-Woods holds first ever Sprint Football practice Aug 23, 2022 Sports Covington wins at Parke Heritage Jan 14, 2022 Sports Braxton Sampson to walk-on at Indiana State Feb 9, 2022 Sports South Knox opens sectional with impressive win over Sullivan Feb 28, 2023 Sports Connor Fenlong named MVC Pitcher of the Year May 22, 2023 Recommended for you