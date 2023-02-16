North Central boys win at Marshall Feb 16, 2023 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email T-birds win on the road Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wyatt Ison had 25 points in North Central 74-56 win at Marshall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Outkast Boot Camp a major success Jul 19, 2022 Sports Northview Claims the Inaugural Jenni Marietta State Farm Holiday Classic Championship Dec 23, 2021 Sports Jake LaRavia Taken in the First Round of the 2022 NBA Draft Jun 23, 2022 Sports North Knox wins first sectional title since 2018 Feb 8, 2022 Sports The IHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament is Set to Begin Feb 20, 2022 Sports Bryson Carpenter signs with Indiana State baseball Updated Nov 10, 2022 Recommended for you