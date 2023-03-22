Mullen, Combs, Bledsoe and Webb earn All-State

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, south central Indiana, southeast Indiana, southwest Indiana, and west central Indiana, including the following areas, in central Indiana, Bartholomew, Decatur, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan, Rush, and Shelby. In east central Indiana, Henry. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence, and Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin, and Sullivan. In west central Indiana, Clay, Owen, Putnam, and Vigo. * From Thursday evening through Saturday morning * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&