Mullen, Combs, Bledsoe and Webb earn All-State

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, south
central Indiana, southeast Indiana, southwest Indiana, and
west central Indiana, including the following areas, in
central Indiana, Bartholomew, Decatur, Hancock, Hendricks,
Johnson, Marion, Morgan, Rush, and Shelby. In east central
Indiana, Henry. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson,
Lawrence, and Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In
southwest Indiana, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin, and
Sullivan. In west central Indiana, Clay, Owen, Putnam, and
Vigo.
* From Thursday evening through Saturday morning
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers
are possible. Be especially cautious at night when it is
harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
