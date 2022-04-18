 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected.

* WHERE...Lawrence, Clay, Owen, Vigo, Knox, Monroe, Greene,
Sullivan, Martin and Daviess Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Moshos 7 RBI helps Clay City softball beat WRV

Lady Eels dominate at home

Senior Sophie Moshos had 7 RBI in Clay City 16-1 over WRV in five innings.

