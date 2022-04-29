Missouri State Hands ISU Their Third Straight Loss Apr 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bears and Sycamores begin their weekend series at Bob Warn Field. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Missouri State beats Indiana State 7-6. Video Courtesy: ESPN3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports Terre Haute North Advances to the Wabash Valley Classic Championship Game Updated Dec 29, 2021 Sports South Knox clinches share of first Blue Chip Conference title since 1970 Updated Feb 25, 2022 Sports Thunderbirds Pick Up Their First Win of the Year Dec 4, 2021 Sports Bloomfield Advances to the Wabash Valley Classic Quarterfinals Updated Dec 27, 2021 Sports State ranked TH South wrestlers beat West Vigo Updated Dec 14, 2021 Sports THN bowlers Torpy and Dwyer make history Dec 13, 2021 Recommended for you