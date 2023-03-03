Melanie Boeglin is inducted into MVC Hall of Fame

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers and
locations in Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

Muscatatuck River at Vernon.

White River from Centerton southward.

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Vincennes and Mount Carmel.

Eel River at Bowling Green.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River below Eagle Valley Power Plant, Spencer, and
Ravenswood.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

Wabash River at Clinton, Terre Haute, Montezuma, Covington,
Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to two and a half inches with
locally higher amounts throughout the day will bring additional
lowland flooding with higher crests along the Wabash and
its tributaries, as well as bring lowland flooding to much of the
White and East Fork White Rivers and their tributaries as well.
Locally higher amounts in a particular basin could introduce some
moderate flooding.  Those with interests along area rivers should
maintain a close watch on the forecast over the next 24 hours. The
crest on the Wabash is forecast to reach Lafayette on Sunday morning
with flooding on the Wabash continuing through next week. Most
locations on the upper White are forecast to crest Saturday evening
through Sunday morning, with locations on the lower White cresting
Sunday afternoon through early next week. Flooding on lower portions
of the White is forecast to last through next week. On the East Fork
White the crest could stay from Saturday afternoon through Monday
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MARCH 11...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, March 11.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.3
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 12...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, March 12.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 19.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 PM EST Friday was 19.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.3
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 13.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM CST Friday /10:30 PM EST Friday/ the stage was
19.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM CST Friday /10:30 PM EST Friday/ was 19.2
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0
feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, south central Indiana,
southwest Indiana and west central Indiana, including the
following counties, in central Indiana, Morgan. In south central
Indiana, Lawrence and Monroe. In southwest Indiana, Daviess,
Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central Indiana, Clay,
Owen and Vigo.

* WHEN...Until 700 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1048 PM EST, Flooding is already occurring in the warned
area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Bloomington, Terre Haute, Vincennes, Bedford, Martinsville,
Washington, Mooresville, Brazil, Linton, Sullivan,
Bloomfield, Spencer, Shoals, Ellettsville, Mitchell,
Bicknell, Loogootee, West Terre Haute, Jasonville and
Brooklyn.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Melanie Boeglin is inducted into MVC Hall of Fame

  • Updated
  • 0

Former Sycamore goes in MVC Hall of Fame

The greatest Indiana State women's basketball player of all-time in Melanie Boeglin Friday was inducted into this years MVC Hall of Fame Class. The ISU point guard guided the Sycamores to a 88-36 record and three WNIT appearances. Boeglin was named the MVC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2006.

