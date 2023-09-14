Mehki Moore set to make history as member of Harvard football team

This Saturday the Harvard football team opens their season at home against University of St. Thomas. One of the members of the Harvard team is former Terre Haute South Brave Mehki Moore. Moore is the first Terre Haute South football player to play in the Ivy League.
Moore's story is incredible. He tried out for the Harvard team last year, but did not make it. He they played rugby for the varsity team at Harvard in the spring. He continued to train and tried out again for the Harvard football team this fall, making the squad as a running back.