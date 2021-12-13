Marshall girls win at home over Olney Dec 13, 2021 Dec 13, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lady Lions win at home Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kai Engledow scored 14 points and Maya Osborn 12 in Marshall girls 46-35 win over Olney. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From WTHI Sports North Knox wins at Shakamak Updated Dec 10, 2021 Archive ISU football ready to play first game in nearly two years Updated Nov 22, 2021 Archive West Vigo Traveled to North Vermillion for a Football Scrimmage Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Macey Timberman earns statewide recognition Dec 7, 2021 Archive South Vermillion-North Vermillion set to renew football rivalry Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Parke Heritage One Step Closer to a Three-peat Dec 4, 2021 Recommended for you