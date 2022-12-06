Marshall boys fall at home to Tolono Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 Updated 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lions fall at home Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tolono boys basketball team went on the road and picked up a 64-32 win at Marshall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Eastern Greene boys knock off North Central Updated Nov 22, 2022 Sports West Vigo softball wins first sectional title since 2015 May 25, 2022 Sports Sycamore football players say win was for their late teammates Sep 1, 2022 Sports TH Rex stay in playoff hunt with win over Chillicothe Updated Aug 1, 2022 Sports Indiana State Wins a Thriller Over Evansville Apr 22, 2022 Sports Evansville Mater Dei ends Linton's football season for fifth straight year Updated Nov 18, 2022 Recommended for you