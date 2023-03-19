Loogootee's Season Ends in Dramatic Fashion at Semi-State Mar 19, 2023 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lions fall in the 1A Washington Semi-State semifinals. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Indy Lutheran beats Loogootee 67-66 in the 1A Washington Semi-State semifinals. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports West Vigo baseball moves to 3-0 on the season Apr 4, 2022 Sports West Vigo Gets Their First WIC Win Dec 3, 2021 Sports Sullivan Takes Care of Greencastle Updated Dec 17, 2021 News NBA referees admit to 'gut-wrenching' mistake in Lakers-Celtics game as Dennis Schröder calls for officials to be fined Jan 30, 2023 Sports TH North-Northview set for football showdown Aug 17, 2022 Sports Sycamore men's basketball focusing on themselves during tight MVC race Jan 17, 2023 Recommended for you