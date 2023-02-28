Loogootee rolls in sectional opener

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...
Wabash River at Riverton.
Wabash River at Terre Haute.
Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.
Wabash River at Montezuma.
Wabash River at Covington.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Wabash River at Lafayette.
Wabash River at Clinton.
.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.
* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 17.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Tuesday was 17.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Tuesday /9:30 PM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Tuesday /9:30 PM EST Tuesday/ was 17.5
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.7
feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&