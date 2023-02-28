Loogootee rolls in sectional opener

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Terre Haute. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. Wabash River at Montezuma. Wabash River at Covington. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Wabash River at Lafayette. Wabash River at Clinton. .Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CST Tuesday /9:30 PM EST Tuesday/ the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CST Tuesday /9:30 PM EST Tuesday/ was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.7 feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&