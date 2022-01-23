Loogootee Protects Homecourt Against Bloomfield Jan 23, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Lions come out on top in this class of 1A top ten teams. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Loogootee beats Bloomfield 44-39. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports Washington Drops a Close One at Home Updated Dec 17, 2021 News Major League Baseball lockout begins as players and owners fail to reach a new bargaining agreement Dec 2, 2021 Sports West Vigo Gets Back on Track at South Putnam Updated Dec 17, 2021 Archive Robinson football looking to build off solid spring Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports TH North girls end West Vigo's winning streak Dec 7, 2021 Sports Lady Engineers Runaway from the Lady Lions Dec 11, 2021 Recommended for you