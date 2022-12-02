Loogootee boys win at Wood Memorial

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&