Loogootee boys win at Wood Memorial

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southwest and west central Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&