Loogootee Advances to the Bobcat of Daviess County Classic Semifinals

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...
Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.
Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and
Vermillion Counties.
Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain,
Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties.
Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford
and Clark Counties.
Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.
Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.
Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.
White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.
Mississinewa River near Ridgeville affecting Delaware and
Randolph Counties.
East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.
White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.
.Rainfall today and through tomorrow will lead to rising river
levels across much of the region over the next 24-48 hrs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
The next statement should be issued Wednesday morning by around 915
AM EST /815 AM CST/.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 05...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Wednesday, January 05.
* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:15 PM CST Tuesday /8:15 PM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 20.0 feet Saturday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&