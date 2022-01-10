 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Linton wins 2022 Greene County Invitational

  • Updated
  • 0

Linton wins Greene County Invitational over Shakamak 87-49.

Linton defeats Shakamak 87-49 in Greene County Invitational championship game.

Recommended for you