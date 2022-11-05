Linton Volleyball Finishes as the 2A State Runner Up Nov 5, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wapahani beats Linton 3-1 in the 2A State Championship. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports South Knox boys tennis wins back to back sectional titles Updated Sep 29, 2022 Sports South Vermillion football eyeing WRC Title Oct 4, 2022 Sports ISU softball falls at Illinois Apr 12, 2022 Sports Tyreke Key Commits to the University of Tennessee Updated Apr 23, 2022 Sports Washington falls at Evansville Memorial Updated Feb 25, 2022 Sports West Vigo hand Aaron Clements first win in Vikings nation Aug 26, 2022 Recommended for you