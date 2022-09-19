Linton volleyball beats North Central

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG POSSIBLE THROUGH 9AM...
Mostly clear skies and calm winds have lead to fog development
tonight. Areas of fog have already reduced visibility to less than
a mile across parts of the region. Patchy dense fog, especially
over areas south and west of Indianapolis is possible through the
morning commute.
Motorists should slow down and be prepared for a sudden reduction
of visibility. If traveling, be prepared to take a few extra
minutes on your morning commute. Conditions are expected to
improve by 900 AM.