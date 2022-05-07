Linton Takes Control of the SWIAC

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.
.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next
weekend for some sites.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Saturday /9:30 PM EDT Saturday/ the stage was
17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Saturday /9:30 PM EDT Saturday/ was
17.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3
feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EDT Saturday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.7
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&