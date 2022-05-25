Linton softball upsets Sullivan to win sectional title May 25, 2022 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lady Miners win sectional championship Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Linton softball team beat defending 2A state runner-up Sullivan 2-1 in nine innings to win a sectional championship. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports Barr-Reeve cruises into sectional final Updated Mar 4, 2022 Sports Rick Marshall retiring Updated Apr 28, 2022 Sports Curt Mallory Signs Extension Through 2027 Mar 28, 2022 Sports Jaylen Minnett named to All-MVC Bench Team Mar 2, 2022 Sports TH North girls tennis opens season with a win Apr 12, 2022 Sports Edgewood baseball picks up win at Terre Haute North Apr 11, 2022 Recommended for you