Linton Handles Parke Heritage at the Gobbler Shootout Nov 27, 2021 Nov 27, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Miners never let go of the rope against the Wolves. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Linton beats Parke Heritage 51-38. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From WTHI Sports Sullivan survives on road at South Knox Updated Nov 24, 2021 Sports North Central Claims Program's Second Sectional Title Nov 8, 2021 Archive Linton-Sullivan set for showdown on the gridiron Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Northview Bests North Central at the Gobbler Shootout Nov 27, 2021 Sports AJ Reed Updated Nov 24, 2021 Top-stories Houston Astros come back to keep World Series alive after beating Atlanta Braves in Game 5 Nov 1, 2021 Recommended for you