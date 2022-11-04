Linton Football Captures Their First 2A Sectional Championship

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.
* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
