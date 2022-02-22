Linton extends historic run of 20 win seasons

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

Youngs Creek, East Fork White River, Driftwood River, Tippecanoe
River, Mississinewa River, Wabash River.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River, White River, Wildcat Creek, Wabash River.


.Elevated river  and creek levels, rainfall of an inch to an inch
and a half last night and this morning, and an incoming mixed
precipitation event Wednesday night through Thursday night will keep
or redevelop mostly minor river flooding along area waterways.
Moderate flooding may be possible on the lower White and lower
Wabash, depending on how much precipitation comes with the next
system.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Wednesday afternoon by around
1230 PM EST /1130 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 15.4 feet Thursday,
March 3.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 23.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Tuesday was 23.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.3
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 03...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 03.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Tuesday /9:30 PM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
22.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Tuesday /9:30 PM EST Tuesday/ was 22.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 23.4 feet Thursday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday, March 2 to
15.3 feet.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Linton extends historic run of 20 win seasons

  • Updated
  • 0

Miners win 20th game

The Linton boys basketball team beat South Vermillion 91-49. The win was the Miners 20th this season. That now gives them 20 or more wins in 10 straight seasons, something no boys basketball program has ever accomplished in Indiana High School basketball history.

