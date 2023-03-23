Linton enjoys practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through
Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the
lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby
tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the
Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy
rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential
for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO SATURDAY, APRIL
01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to Saturday, April 01.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday /10:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
9.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 22.2 feet early Tuesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO FRIDAY, MARCH
31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to Friday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 21.7 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY, MARCH 31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to Friday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private
levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 21.7 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday, March
31.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, south
central Indiana, southeast Indiana, southwest Indiana and west
central Indiana, including the following counties, in central
Indiana, Bartholomew, Decatur, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson,
Madison, Marion, Morgan, Rush and Shelby. In east central Indiana,
Delaware, Henry and Randolph. In south central Indiana, Brown,
Jackson, Lawrence and Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In
southwest Indiana, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In
west central Indiana, Clay, Owen, Putnam and Vigo.

* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Extensive street
flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches through Saturday
morning can be expected within most of the watch area.
Locally higher amounts are possible in areas that receive
training thunderstorms. Greatest concern for high rain rates
and therefore flooding will be tonight and Friday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Linton enjoys practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

  • 0

Miners practice at home of the Pacers

In preparation for their 2A state championship game Saturday the Linton boys basketball team practiced at the home of the Pacers. Thursday the Miners hit the floor at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for 55 minutes to get use to the environment ahead of their state finals game against Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian. 

