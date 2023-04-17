Linton does not renew contract of longtime boys basketball coach Joey Hart

Monday night the Linton school board voted to not renew the contract of Miners boys basketball head coach Joey Hart. This comes after he was arrested twice in the last few months. According to the Hart family coach had asked for a medical leave to deal with his issue, but the school board denied that.
Over the last 13 years Coach Hart has been the winning boys basketball coach in the state. Under him, the Miners have gone 277-73. They've had 11 straight, 20 win seasons. Hart has also guided the Miners to three 2A state finals appearances.