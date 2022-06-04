Linton Baseball Claims Their Program's First Regional Championship Jun 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Miners beat the Rangers to win their program's first Regional Championship. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Linton beats Forest Park 5-4. Highlights Courtesy: WFIE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports North Central Claims Program's Second Sectional Title Nov 8, 2021 Sports Thunderbirds Pick Up Their First Win of the Year Dec 4, 2021 Sports Robinson Claims Third Place in the LIC With an OT Thriller Over Marshall Updated Jan 28, 2022 Sports Evansville Harrison Extends Vincennes Lincoln's Losing Streak Updated Jan 28, 2022 Sports Parke Heritage Takes Down RP for the Second Time This Season Updated Jan 28, 2022 Sports Northview Has a Historic Game Against Brown County Updated Feb 11, 2022 Recommended for you