Linton Advances to the Wabash Valley Classic Quarterfinals Dec 27, 2021 Dec 27, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Miners remain unbeaten Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Linton beats Marshall 75-52. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From WTHI Archive Sycamore football hoping to take advantage of their experience Updated Nov 22, 2021 Archive Parke Heritage ready for 1A showdown against Adams Central Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Linton Remains Perfect on the Year Dec 4, 2021 Sports Sycamores Cam Henry shining at D1 level Dec 7, 2021 Sports Cougars Open with a Big Road Win Updated Nov 24, 2021 Sports Randy Kelly leading unbeaten Arrows Updated Dec 9, 2021 Recommended for you