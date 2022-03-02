Landon Carr has career game in Northview sectional win

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
White River, Wabash River.
.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma
downstream. Both rivers have crested and are receding.
Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to
last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected
to last until March 7.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
The next statement should be issued Friday afternoon by around 1245
PM EST /1145 AM CST/.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until late Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Thursday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday morning and continue falling to 9.3 feet
Sunday, March 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&