Lady Wolves Advance to the Winner's Bracket of the Northview Holiday Classic Dec 22, 2021 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Parke Heritage beats South Vermillion to advance in the Jenni Marietta State Farm Holiday Classic. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Parke Heritage beats South Vermillion 45-25. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From WTHI Archive Rose-Hulman football ready to continue winning ways Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Caitlyn Newton helps Purdue volleyball win NCAA Tourney opener Dec 2, 2021 Archive North Knox and Vincennes Lincoln Square Off in a Exhibition Contest Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Robinson wins at Casey-Westfield Updated Dec 10, 2021 Sports Paris girls crush Casey-Westfield Updated Dec 13, 2021 Archive ISU football to open 2022 season on Thursday night vs. North Alabama Updated Nov 22, 2021 Recommended for you