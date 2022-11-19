Lady Tigers Win the North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament

...NEAR TO BELOW ZERO WIND CHILLS TONIGHT TO EARLY MORNING...
Overnight lows tonight will range from 8 to 15 degrees across
central Indiana with moderate winds expected. This will lead to
wind chills dropping to near and below zero degrees overnight and
lasting until shortly after sunrise. Wind chill values could drop
as low as -5.
Bundle up and wear a hat and gloves if you are outside to prevent
the threat of frostbite and hypothermia.
