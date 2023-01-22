Lady Patriots Drop Their Final Home Game of the Season

...Accumulating snow expected overnight through early afternoon
Sunday...
A quick moving area of low pressure will move across the Ohio
Valley late tonight and depart the region by Sunday afternoon.
Accumulating snow of near one inch to near three inches will be
possible across central Indiana overnight through early afternoon
as this system passes.
Snow may result in slick and snow covered surfaces overnight and
Sunday. Exercise caution if you plan on driving. Slow down and
allow extra time time to reach your destination. Be prepared to
use winter weather driving skills.
