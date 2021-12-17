Lady Eagles Comeback to Beat the Lady Viks Dec 17, 2021 Dec 17, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lady Vikings fall on the road Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save South Putnam beats West Vigo 38-31. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From WTHI Sports South Vermillion takes 3rd in 2021 Banks of the Wabash tournament Updated Dec 5, 2021 Sports TH South picks up road win at Robinson Updated Dec 7, 2021 Archive Robinson football looking to build off solid spring Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Rick's Rallies Updated Dec 6, 2021 Archive Logan Bartley commits to Sycamore football Updated Nov 22, 2021 Archive Rose-Hulman football ready to continue winning ways Updated Nov 22, 2021 Recommended for you