Lady Braves Stay Hot Aug 27, 2023 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Lady Braves pickup their third win of the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Terre Haute South beats Martinsville 4-1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Clay City volleyball wins at West Vigo Aug 16, 2022 Sports Northview girls hold on late to beat Brown County Updated Feb 3, 2023 Sports Jalen Moore honored by Horizon League Oct 19, 2022 Archive North Knox and Vincennes Lincoln Square Off in a Exhibition Contest Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Gobbler Games Shootout set with new teams and venue Oct 19, 2022 Sports Terre Haute North Ends Their Regular Season with a Win Feb 24, 2023 Recommended for you