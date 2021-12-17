Lady Arrows Take Care of the Lady Tiger Cubs Dec 17, 2021 Dec 17, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lady Arrows earn WIC home win Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sullivan beats Greencastle 60-23. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From WTHI Archive Saint Mary-of-the-Woods adding Sprint Football Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Lady Miners Win a Tight One Nov 24, 2021 Top-stories Houston Astros come back to keep World Series alive after beating Atlanta Braves in Game 5 Nov 1, 2021 Archive ISU football ready to prove doubters wrong Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Damon Sturm Updated Nov 24, 2021 Archive Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South Met in an Exhibition Updated Nov 22, 2021 Recommended for you