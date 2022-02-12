Lady Alices' Season Comes to an End at Regionals Feb 12, 2022 Feb 12, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Vincennes Lincoln season comes to an end in the 3A Charlestown Regional Semi-Finals. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gibson Southern beats Vincennes Lincoln 61-53. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports Terre Haute South Claims Back-to-Back Sectionals for the First Time Since 2001-02 Updated Jan 29, 2022 Archive Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South Met in an Exhibition Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Barr-Reeve Wins a Nail Biter in Overtime Jan 23, 2022 Sports Zoe Stewart goes for school record 45 in THN win over Marshall Updated Jan 12, 2022 Sports South Vermillion takes 3rd in 2021 Banks of the Wabash tournament Updated Dec 5, 2021 Sports ISU men's basketball looking to be road warriors to start season Nov 17, 2021 Recommended for you