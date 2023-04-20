Kyar McVey walk-off inside the park homer wins it for TH South softball over Bloomington South Apr 20, 2023 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lady Braves win on a walk-off Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Terre Haute South softball beat Bloomington South 9-8 on a walk-off inside the park home run from junior Kyar McVey. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Kyarra DeGroote scores twice in West Vigo girls soccer win over Northview Aug 24, 2022 Sports Vincennes Rivet Falls at Home Updated Jan 21, 2023 Sports Linton baseball ready to continue historic postseason run Jun 7, 2022 Sports Brady Yeryar on fire at the plate this season May 24, 2022 Sports Brownstown Central Advances to the Bobcat of Daviess County Classic Semifinals Updated Dec 28, 2021 Sports Loogootee win first sectional game over Barr-Reeve since 2012 Updated Mar 3, 2023 Recommended for you